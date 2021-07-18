Liverpool has received an update on Saul Niguez’s transfer, with Man City’s £472 million loan proving that FSG’s strategy is correct.

Sunday, July 18th’s morning digest.

Joshua Barnett, the agent of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, has spoken out about his client’s future, amid reports linking the 26-year-old with a summer move to Anfield.

Saul’s future in Spain has been speculated in recent days, with Barcelona reportedly interested in moving Antione Griezmann back to Atletico Madrid in exchange for Saul.

That arrangement, though, appears to have been abandoned, at least for the time being.

And his representative has piqued the interest of many Reds fans online by providing a mystery update on Saul’s future.

The activities of Manchester City’s ownership group, the City Football Group, have proven that Fenway Sports Group’s choice to broaden their business portfolio with the recent inclusion of RedBird Capital was correct.

CFG has taken out a £472 million ($650 million) loan from Barclays in one of the biggest debt agreements in sports history, topping even Barcelona’s debt restructuring arrangement with Goldman Sachs earlier this summer to fulfill their enormous short-term debt obligations.

The CFG now oversees 11 different football clubs around the world as they look for a new source of revenue in the coming years.

FSG, Liverpool’s owners, made a $750 million deal with RedBird in March for 11% of the club, while CFG agreed a $500 million (£363 million) transaction with US private equity firm Silver Lake in 2019.

The CFG firm was assessed at $4.8 billion (£3.5 billion), less than the $7.5 billion (£5.5 billion) that the Red Sox are reported to be worth, despite the fact that both Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox are in the top 20 most valuable sports clubs in the world.

