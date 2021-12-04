Liverpool has received a massive January boost as the title battle takes a new turn.

On a day when opportunity knocked loudly at the door, Liverpool waited until it was all the way back up the walk before responding.

But, most importantly, the door was opened.

And, in this three-team title race, how important may Divock Origi’s last-gasp winner be?

Jurgen Klopp’s free-scoring Reds had an 18-game streak of scoring two or more goals come to an end in the Black Country, but no one within 100 miles of Anfield will care.

Origi, who has had the most erratic and changing Liverpool career of the modern age, added another chapter to his storybook by sending Klopp’s side back to the top of the Premier League, although for a brief period.

As they huffed and puffed and huffed some more, it appeared that this would not be Liverpool’s day, only to discover that the Wolves mansion was still standing tall.

However, Origi’s twist, turn, and shot in the last seconds after receiving a ball from Mohamed Salah was enough to put the game out of reach.

It was Wolves’ first goal in over 370 minutes, and as Liverpool celebrated, a slew of gold shirts fell to the ground, emphasizing how terrible it was for them.

Those in the away end, on the other hand, are unlikely to sympathize.

They appropriately commemorated the occasion by proclaiming that, despite their seeming lack of funds, Liverpool will win the Premier League.

Who in their right mind doubts them right now? Whoever does that will be a bigger fool.

Klopp picked an unchanged team for this match, with the Group B winners’ Champions League trip to AC Milan on Tuesday night a foregone conclusion.

The fact that Klopp was able to do so demonstrated the necessity of qualifying for the last 16 as soon as possible, especially considering the frantic pace of December’s match slate.

The most unremarkable 45 minutes of Liverpool’s season passed without much to write home about.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had the finest chance, but after a brilliant pass from Thaigo Alcantara, he side-footed over the bar, before Diogo Jota headed over from a cross.

The No.20 was oddly singled out by the home fans, who booed him.