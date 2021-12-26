Liverpool has received a huge boost ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations after their request was granted.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita have been given permission to delay their release for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Due to FIFA rules requiring them to meet up with their national team squads on Monday ahead of the competition, which begins on January 9 in Cameroon, the trio was in danger of missing the most of the holiday season.

However, it has been revealed that the Confederation of African Football accepted a request from domestic leagues, allowing teams to keep their players until January 3.

Salah, Mane, and Keita will now be available for Tuesday’s Premier League match against Leicester City and Sunday’s match against fellow title contenders Chelsea.

After that, the three players will almost certainly miss both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final.