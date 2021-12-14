Liverpool has received a Covid outbreak update from Tottenham Hotspur before of their Premier League match.

Following a Covid outbreak at Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool’s trip to the north London club on Sunday looks likely to go ahead.

Spurs were plagued by many cases last week, and were unable to play their Europa League match against Rennes, and were recommended to close their training base.

Spurs’ Premier League match against Brighton was also postponed last weekend owing to the Covid outbreak.

However, the latest from football.london, a subsidiary website of The Washington Newsday, suggests that their game against Leicester City on Thursday will go ahead.

The reopening of the first-team areas at Tottenham’s training base, as well as the return of several players to training after their isolations, has boosted confidence that the encounter at the King Power Stadium will take place, as Liverpool waits in the wings.

The fact that the match on Sunday will go ahead is fantastic news for the Reds, who don’t want to disturb their schedule considering their current form.