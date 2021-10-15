Liverpool has not denied an invitation to take part in a campaign to combat internet bigotry.

Liverpool fans have reacted angrily to claims in a major publication that the club is uninterested in combating internet bigotry.

Manchester City, Norwich City, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Chelsea are the only Premier League clubs to have accepted an invitation to partner with the police to combat online racism, according to The Guardian.

According to The Washington Newsday, Liverpool has not denied Chief Constable Mark Roberts’ invitation, who is the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s football head, and the club takes all forms of racism and discrimination very seriously, and will react to the letter in due course.

Liverpool introduced their Red Together Reporting Hub at the end of last season, which allows fans to report cases of online abuse and discrimination directly to the club and the Premier League, allowing for investigations.

They also introduced specialized reporting tools to help protect players and employees while investigating accusations of racism and prejudice in collaboration with Merseyside Police, the CPS, the Premier League, and other relevant partners.

Liverpool signed up to the Premier League’s Anti-Discrimination Commitment at the start of this season, and both their men’s and women’s players have strong support structures in place where they can report instances of online and in-person discrimination, as well as regular communication with social media platforms to address incidents of online abuse on their platforms.