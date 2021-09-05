Liverpool has nine days to resolve their Premier League issues.

The emotion will be all too familiar to Liverpool supporters.

When January arrives, the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off, and Liverpool has been bereft of its stars in previous years due to the too crowded month that January has become.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Naby Keita, all of whom have qualified for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, which runs from January 9th to February 6th, are among the Reds’ current African internationals.

The competition has frequently caused selection issues for Premier League clubs, as Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City have all experienced.

And, after the tournament’s 2019 edition was delayed for the summer months, Premier League clubs were given a boost. One that aided the Reds in January 2019, as Salah and Mane were key in Jurgen Klopp’s side amassing 18 points out of the 24 available in both months.

However, in January 2020, it was reported that the Cameroon-hosted competition will be rescheduled owing to “meteorological concerns at Cameroon’s request.”

As a result, Klopp’s African trio will be unavailable for the Premier League matches against Brentford and Crystal Palace. However, due to the Premier League’s newly implemented winter break, unless any of the trio reach the final or even the later stages of the competition, they should be back in time for Leicester’s visit to Anfield on February 9th.

Nonetheless, with the Premier League’s top-flight competitiveness causing many to assume that the title might be determined by the tiniest of margins, Liverpool cannot afford to miss points in any of the games without the trio.

Liverpool will have nine days at the start of the January window to find a suitable replacement as a result of the club’s decision not to add another striker option to their ranks during the summer season.

That means they might replicate Fabinho’s deal pattern, which saw him agree to a move to Anfield less than 48 hours after Real Madrid had done so. “The summary has come to an end.”