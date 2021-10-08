Liverpool has made Mohamed Salah’s contract a priority, according to Ally McCoist.

It was only natural that Mohamed Salah broke a Liverpool record before he had even kicked a ball at Anfield. It was the summer of 2017, and the Reds were looking for a big-money striker to supplement what Jurgen Klopp already had.

Klopp was continuing to create a group capable of competing at the top table of European football for the first time in three years, with Liverpool back in the Champions League for the first time in three years.

During Salah’s final year at Roma, sporting director Michael Edwards maintained a close eye on the attacker with Liverpool’s head of recruitment Dave Fallows and chief scout Barry Hunter, armed with a dossier of data on the Egyptian.

Salah, they believed, would be the guy to claim the title of most expensive player in Liverpool history.

That £36.9 million cost is rarely mentioned these days, but in retrospect, it was one of the best values of the contemporary age.

“The scouting department was all for it, and they wanted to do it even sooner so no one could jump in!” Klopp would later comment on his choice to sign Salah.

“We were confident that he could assist us. ‘Come on, come on, Mo Salah, he’s the solution!’ Michael Edwards, Dave, and Barry were all in my ear and on it: ‘Come on, come on, Mo Salah, he’s the solution!’ Salah is now regarded as one of the best frontmen to ever play at Anfield.

Since joining Liverpool, he has scored 100 Premier League goals, including one in a 3-3 draw at Brentford. With a sensational performance against City at Anfield, he’d added number 101 to his tally.

Salah, who is now in the top ten of Liverpool’s all-time scorers, became the club’s fastest player to reach the 100-goal mark in the league, doing so one game faster than the late, great ‘Sir’ Roger Hunt.

Salah had already reached 100 goals in English football with his first strike in a 3-0 win at Leeds last month, which he scored during an ultimately failed time at Chelsea.

