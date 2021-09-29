Liverpool has issued a warning to Manchester City, as Trent Alexander-concerns Arnold’s have dissipated.

For Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, the Estadio do Dragao remains the happiest of hunting grounds.

Klopp must wish he could play every Champions League away game here in Portugal.

The English translation may be the Stadium of Dragons, but the sight of the Reds in this arena turns Sergio Conceicao’s Porto like mice.

Liverpool’s European hitting prowess in Porto would have pleased Roger Hunt.

Liverpool strolled over their most agreeable and hospitable of hosts for the third time since February 2018 with a performance of total dominance that only grew in mastery as the game progressed.

It’s now 14-2 in Klopp’s three visits here, with the last two appearances in 2018 and 2019 both culminating in a final appearance in Europe’s premier competition.

Those who are interested in positive omens could simply crack a wry grin at that peculiarity.

Even though the Reds have more challenging evenings ahead of them on the continent, you wouldn’t bet on them achieving it again on this form.

Klopp made just one change to his lineup, with James Milner replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is out with a groin injury and will be missed against Manchester City on Sunday.

The manager’s admission that it “doesn’t look ideal” for that, on the other hand, may come as a shock to Reds fans as the season’s biggest game approaches.

However, there should be minimal doubts about Milner’s ability to cope if he is forced to play against Jack Grealish this weekend.

Milner didn’t give Luis Diaz a sniff until being replaced by Joe Gomez with approximately 20 minutes to go, after successfully marshalling Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha earlier this month.

Salah – who else right now? – was left to re-register his name on the score sheet after a very modest start.

While it won’t appear on the Egyptian’s ever-growing highlights reel, it was a poacher’s finish that the late, great’Sir’ Roger Hunt would be proud of. “The summary has come to an end.”