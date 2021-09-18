Liverpool has issued a warning to Crystal Palace ahead of their Premier League match.

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen feels his team can emulate Fulham’s heroics against Liverpool at Anfield last season.

Andersen was part of Scott Parker’s team that beat the Reds 1-0 last season, with Mario Lemina scoring the game’s only goal.

It was Fulham’s first win at Anfield since 2012, and it put Liverpool’s Champions League chances in jeopardy.

Fulham was relegated to the Championship in the end, but Liverpool qualified for the Champions League on the final day of the season.

Liverpool won 3-2 over AC Milan at Anfield on Wednesday night, putting them in a good position for this afternoon’s match.

Anderson was a keen observer of the game, particularly during the first half, when Italy scored two counter-attack goals to take a 2-1 lead.

And he’s hopeful that a mix of last season’s success and AC’s two goals at Anfield will supply his team with the elements they need to win all three points this afternoon.

When playing against the greatest, “they are some of the things we always have to be good at, to take our chances,” he told the Daily Mail.

“Liverpool is a team that wants to be really aggressive and press high, and one of the things that we did well against them with Fulham was that we were able to beat the first pressure, we were calm in our build up phase, and if we can do that again, we’ll have a lot of space to put our forwards in one-on-one situations where we have so much quality up front.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to achieve that, and I believe we can really damage them with the talents we have.

“We have to be sharp and do the same things we did against Spurs because Liverpool is one of the top teams in the world. I’m in excellent spirits, and the rest of the team is as well. We’re ready to compete.”