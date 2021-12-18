Liverpool has invited winger Mohamed Salah to training, according to Antonio Conte.

After nearly two weeks without a game owing to Covid-related concerns, Antonio Conte claims Tottenham are’ready to play’ against Liverpool on Sunday.

Spurs’ matches against Rennes and Brighton & Hove Albion were both postponed last week due to adverse drug tests at Hotspur Way.

The Premier League then postponed Thursday’s game against Leicester City due to positive Covid instances at the Midlands club.

“He’s one of the top players in the world, in my opinion.” When asked how good Salah was during the game, Conte answered, “We have seen him score or make assists during the game.”

"He's a player who makes quick decisions. Whenever he has the ball during a game, he poses a threat. I remember him when he was playing in Italy, and he had made a lot of progress." According to The Washington Newsday, Canadian sensation Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty has been practicing with Liverpool as teams vie for his signing.

The 17-year-old right winger is a promising young talent who is presently creating a name for himself in Major League Soccer with Toronto FC.

Marshall-Rutty, who joined the American club at the age of 15, signed a first-team deal in January 2020 and made his debut as a substitute later that year, becoming the team’s youngest-ever player.

In the 2021 MLS season, he made 11 appearances and is currently likely to tour a number of clubs during the off-season.

This week, the child has already been seen training with Arsenal.

Anfield sources, on the other hand, did not deny that they were looking into him as well.