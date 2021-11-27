Liverpool has given Erling Haaland ‘priority’ in the £80 million winger transfer.

Liverpool are preparing for their final encounter of the season, against Southampton, at Anfield on Saturday.

The Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park next week ushers in a new month and indicates the start of Liverpool’s hectic festive calendar.

In the Reds’ most recent league match, Jurgen Klopp overcame multiple injury concerns to record a 4-0 victory against Arsenal, but several players are being linked with moves to aid the club’s title quest.

The following is a list of the most recent names to surface in the Liverpool transfer rumour mill ahead of the January transfer window.

Kalvin Phillips is a midfielder for Leeds United.

According to the report, Leeds midfielder Phillips will “snub” a move to Manchester United, allowing Liverpool to “swoop in” and sign the 25-year-old.

According to rumors, both the Reds and their bitter rivals were interested in a £60 million deal for the England international.

Phillips, though, would reject any proposal from United, according to the source, due to the Leeds-Manchester animosity.

Following his strong displays for England during Euro 2020, Phillips was linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer, and he has continued to be a star performer for Leeds this season.

Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund is a striker.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland has apparently been thwarted.

Real Madrid is the 21-year-“preferred old’s next decision” if he moves next summer, according to Goal, but he has yet to make a definitive decision.

The Reds have long been linked with a deal for Haaland, who has scored 70 goals in 69 games since joining Dortmund, while Chelsea and both Manchester teams are also mentioned.

Various reports have suggested that Haaland has a release clause that will kick in at the end of the season, fueling intrigue about the forward.

Luis Diaz is a winger for Porto.

Luis Diaz has been in excellent form for Porto this season, scoring 11 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions, which has prompted interest from Liverpool.

Following the team’s performance at Anfield earlier this week, Portuguese outlet Record stated via Sport Witness that Diaz’s performance gained Jurgen Klopp’s “approval” and that the. “The summary has come to an end.”