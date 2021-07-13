Liverpool has confirmed that the Premier League has made a decision that will affect the capacity of Anfield next season.

Liverpool has stated that preparations for the return of supporters for the new season are continuing, but Anfield may not be back to full capacity for the start of the season.

The reason for this is that the Premier League has informed the club that some limits with existing safety zones would remain in place, which will have an influence on Anfield’s overall capacity.

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated that he was moving on with plans to proceed to step four of his road map to get out of the Covid restrictions.

Restrictions on how many people can attend large events, such as football games, will be lifted as part of step four.

And Liverpool has stated that the club is presently working on its matchday arrangements and will keep fans updated as soon as possible before the season begins next month.

“Liverpool FC is continuing its preparations to welcome back supporters for the new season, following the government’s latest announcement,” the club said in a statement.

“After a season without crowds, both home and away fans are expected to return to Anfield and Prenton Park, the home of both the men’s and women’s teams, in 2021-22.

“The club will continue to prioritize the safety of returning supporters, staff, players, and local communities in collaboration with city partners Liverpool City Council, Wirral Council, Merseyside Police, and Spirit of Shankly. LFC will also continue to engage with the sport’s regulatory authorities to follow their current guidelines and guidance on any safety concerns.

“Some limits with existing safety zones will stay in place, according to the Premier League, which may have a little impact on overall capacity at Anfield. The club is finalizing its matchday arrangements and will inform fans as soon as possible before the start of the season.”

“Based on the latest advice and guidelines, we are continuing with our plans to welcome supporters back next season to near full capacity stadiums,” Phil Dutton, vice-president of ticketing and hospitality for the club, said.

“The safety of everyone who attends matches will remain our top priority, and we will continue to collaborate with everyone. The summary comes to a close.