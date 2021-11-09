Liverpool has concluded its inquiry into the’spitting’ allegations leveled against Man City.

Liverpool have discovered no evidence to back up claims that a fan threw a punch at Manchester City’s backroom personnel at Anfield earlier this month.

The inquiry into the alleged incident, which allegedly occurred after Phil Foden scored City’s first equalizer in the 2-2 Premier League match on October 3, has been closed by the Reds.

Two spectators were deemed to have displayed hostile behavior toward the visitors’ bench, and they were relegated to seats away from the dugout while receiving a formal warning for their future behavior.

However, after reviewing camera footage and gathering evidence through comments, including interviews with City employees, Liverpool discovered no evidence of spitting.

“Following a complaint of an alleged incident near the dugout area at our match against Manchester City at Anfield last month, we have now concluded a comprehensive and thorough investigation,” a Liverpool statement stated.

“Manchester City’s backroom staff, supporters, stewards, unredacted video footage, and CCTV recordings were among the evidence acquired.

“We followed the club’s official sanctions procedures and took appropriate action based on the evidence obtained and information provided by the complainant.”

“We would like to express our gratitude to all parties who have assisted us in this inquiry, and we now consider the case concluded.”

After the encounter last month, City issued an official complaint to Liverpool, but no such complaint was filed with Merseyside Police for a criminal inquiry.

Supporters in the area of the event and the steward stationed next to the dugout were interviewed, although City personnel did not claim they were spat at by a supporter in their statements.

The Anfield dugout is encircled by an exclusion zone, which is expected to remain in place for the rest of the season, meaning fans are sitting further away from the two dugouts than usual.

The Football Association has been informed of the full extent of the inquiry by Liverpool.