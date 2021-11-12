Liverpool has been told that there is just one method to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Liverpool will struggle to finance Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, according to John Arne Riise.

Since his debut in January 2020, Haaland has dominated the Bundesliga, but he’s already being linked with a move elsewhere.

Liverpool, among other clubs in Europe, is said to be interested in signing the 21-year-old forward.

However, ex-Reds left-back Riise believes that only Chelsea and Manchester City can afford to bring his Norwegian teammate to England.

“In the Premier League, I can only see Manchester City and Chelsea being able to pay him,” he remarked on talkSPORT.

“But, on the other hand, is his pay so significant to him?” He’ll make a lot of money regardless.

“The only way I see him staying at Liverpool is if the salary [demand]falls.

“I can only imagine City or Chelsea in the Premier League based on his agency and the figures I’m reading right now.”

Liverpool reportedly ‘entered the race’ for Haaland in September, but Barcelona, PSG, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Chelsea are all interested.

The prolific forward’s release clause is expected to decrease to 90 million euros (£77 million) in the summer, attracting the attention of Europe’s elite clubs.

Dortmund is well aware that keeping Haaland beyond the next two transfer windows will be difficult.

“It will, without a doubt, be challenging. However, I’m not saying it’s absolutely out of the question “Hans-Joachim Watzke, the Bundesliga club’s CEO, told the daily Welt am Sonntag a few months ago.

“We’ll do everything we can in the future to keep our finest players loyal to us.”