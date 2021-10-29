Liverpool has been given the opportunity to remedy an egregious error that Chelsea was able to escape.

The League Cup is an event where everyone has a chance to win.

Top-flight teenagers will get the opportunity to make their professional debut. Players on the periphery have a chance to push their claim for starting spots. Clubs have the chance to win the season’s first major award.

Although Liverpool did not have the luxury of numerous domestic cup runs during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure as manager, the German was nevertheless able to provide these opportunities.

Connor Randall made his debut, Cameron Brannagan made his first start, and Joao Teixeira made his first appearance for the club in 20 months in the victory over Bournemouth, which happened to be on this day in 2015.

Kaide Gordon, Conor Bradley, Tyler Morton, and Harvey Blair have all made their debuts in the competition under Klopp, joining Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Elliott, Neco Williams, Rhys Williams, Sepp van den Berg, Rhian Brewster, Ovie Ejaria, and Herbie Kane.

Divock Origi and Ben Woodburn have scored their first goals for the club, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dominic Solanke, Marko Grujic, Ki-Jana Hoever, and Harry Wilson have made their debut starts. Brad Smith and Pedro Chirivella have also been recalled to the first squad.

Meanwhile, the competition has allowed Origi and Takumi Minamino to stay in the game and, along with Oxlade-Chamberlain, acquire some much-needed minutes so far this season as Klopp prepares for a January without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite the significantly altered form of Liverpool’s teams during the tournament thus far, the Reds have only reached the quarter-finals twice since their German manager initially led them into the Champions League.

But, happily, their fate will be in their own hands this time, as plans for a journey to Wembley Stadium begin to take shape in Liverpool.

The Reds were famously obliged to field a side of Under-23s and Under-18s players the previous time they reached this level of the competition, for better or worse. “The summary has come to an end.”