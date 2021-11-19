Liverpool has been given an odd referee boost ahead of their encounter against Arsenal.

An improbable omen has been bestowed upon Liverpool before of their Premier League match against Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side come into this game having suffered their first league defeat of the season, losing 3-2 to West Ham United before the international break.

For much of the encounter at the London Stadium, the Reds were second best, and they will be desperate to respond quickly to this setback.

Arsenal has rediscovered their mojo under Mikel Arteta, and they come to Anfield on a 10-game winning streak, looking for their first win at Anfield since September 2012.

The Reds will be without a number of key players due to injuries ahead of this match, but there is one reason to be optimistic about their chances against the Gunners.

Liverpool were irritated by referee Craig Pawson’s performance against the Hammers, particularly the red card decision for Aaron Cresswell, but will have one of the greatest officials in the game in the middle on Saturday at Anfield.

Indeed, Michael Oliver is usually regarded as the best referee in the English Premier League, and he has consistently demonstrated his skill since initially taking charge of matches at the highest level in 2010.

Oliver has continued to be selected for high-profile matches as a result of his developing reputation, and has played in a number of Liverpool-Arsenal encounters.

The 36-year-old has been in charge of both of Liverpool’s dramatic 5-1 victories against Arsenal, which Klopp’s side will be trying to duplicate in the latest installment of this legendary matchup.

Liverpool first defeated Arsenal by this margin during their title-chasing 2013/14 season, when they were ahead 4-0 after just 20 minutes. Brendan Rodgers’ side sent out a significant statement of purpose to the rest of the division with goals from Daniel Sturridge, Martin Skrtel (2), and Raheem Sterling (2).

This outcome was repeated in the 2018/19 season, as the Reds went in search of top-flight success once more, with a.