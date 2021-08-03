Liverpool has been given a date for the UEFA Champions League draw as they prepare for their group stage opponents.

Liverpool’s 2021/22 season preparations continue this week with a training camp in Evian, ahead of their Premier League season opener against Norwich on August 14.

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw, which takes place on August 26 and determines their opponents ahead of the first round of matches in September, is one of the significant occasions for the calendar this month.

Jurgen Klopp’s side qualified for the Champions League with a 10-game undefeated run at the close of last season, finishing third in the Premier League behind Manchester City and Manchester United.

After being eliminated in the round of 16 by Atletico Madrid in 2019/20 and the quarter-finals by Real Madrid last season, the Reds must put two disappointing European runs behind them this season.

Klopp will be looking to repeat his 2019 triumph in Madrid, where he led Liverpool to a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in one of just two all-English finals in the last five years.

Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League for the second year in a row after defeating Manchester City 1-0 in the final in Porto.

The final will be held in the Saint Petersburg stadium, which is home to Russian club FC Zenit.

Liverpool is one of a number of European heavyweights in Pot Two, with Chelsea and City in Pot One, but they cannot be drawn against either due to the one club per nation rule in the group stages.

More information about the Reds’ potential opponents may be found here.