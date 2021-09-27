Liverpool has been given a big injury boost ahead of their Champions League clash.

Naby Keita has returned to training ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League match against Porto, giving the Reds a big injury boost.

Keita missed Saturday’s dramatic 3-3 draw at promoted Brentford after suffering an injury three days prior in a Carabao Cup win at Norwich City.

The Guinean was pulled off at halftime after sustaining an injury while attempting to make a pass on the floor.

Jurgen Klopp was optimistic that the condition was “not significant,” as Keita was seen taking part in full training at Kirkby on Monday afternoon, ahead of the team’s flight to Portugal later that day.

The rest of the lineup was as expected, with Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara, and Neco Williams all missing due to injuries.

Liverpool now leads Champions League Group B after defeating AC Milan 3-2 at Anfield in their first match. Atletico Madrid held Porto to a goalless draw.