Liverpool has been given a big fitness boost with the return of three players to full training.

After catching Covid-19, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones were all released from isolation, giving Liverpool a boost.

After testing positive for the virus, the trio has missed the Reds’ last three matches, but Jurgen Klopp was keen to reassure fans that all three were fine and showing no symptoms.

And, while the majority of the Liverpool squad posed for a holiday photo during training on Christmas Eve, the trio were all spotted wearing Christmas hats.

Thiago Alcantara, on the other hand, was one of a number of players who were missing, with the Spaniard reportedly still isolated after acquiring the virus.

The reinstatement of Van Dijk, Fabinho, and Jones will be a welcome boost for Klopp as the club prepares for the busy festive season, with their presence alongside their teammates confirming that they have tested negative for Covid-19 and are ready to rejoin training.

It’s unclear whether they’ll be fit to start Liverpool’s next encounter.

However, after the Reds’ Boxing Day match with Leeds United was postponed due to the Whites’ own Covid-19 outbreak, Van Dijk, Fabinho, and Jones have until Tuesday to regain fitness and persuade Klopp that they can play away against Leicester City.