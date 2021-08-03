Liverpool has already shortlisted Jonathan David to solve their transfer conundrum.

When it comes to transfers, it’s all quiet on the red half of Merseyside at the moment, with few players seriously connected with a move to Liverpool as the new Premier League season approaches.

Ibrahima Konate has been the only signing so far, having joined from RB Leipzig early in the window, and that looks certain to continue next week when the Reds meet Norwich City on the opening weekend of the season.

Jurgen Klopp is reported to be on the lookout for a forward player who can make an immediate impact for his side while also having the potential to develop into something greater in the future, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah serving as perfect examples.

Although Jonathan David was previously on Liverpool’s shortlist before the club decided to sign Diogo Jota, there isn’t a limitless supply of players who fulfill such criteria.

David, who is still only 21, is younger than the normal attacker who comes to Anfield, as the Reds usually target players around the age of 24, but his performances have hinted at a high ceiling.

In Belgium and France, the Canadian has scored 12, 18 and 13 league goals in the last three seasons, with only three of those coming from the penalty spot.

At the age of 21, David has 40 non-penalty goals and 15 assists, and his current club, Lille OSC, has a habit of selling their top players for a profit once they demonstrate exceptional form.

He moved to France from Gent for about £25 million a year ago and has four years left on his contract, which may make any transfer difficult to negotiate, but several clubs in France are willing to sell this summer for financial reasons.

David, unlike Mane, Salah, and Jota, is more of a classic striker than a wide attacker, having spent much of his career in the middle, but he’s still quick enough to threaten in behind with penetrating runs.

A dedicated worker. “The summary has come to an end.”