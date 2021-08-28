Liverpool has already began to disprove many who doubted their Premier League title chances.

Liverpool has had an unbeaten start to the season, with victories over Norwich City and Burnley at Anfield, where the Reds had 28 shots on goal, the most in any game last season.

Despite having 27 shots and dominating for extended periods of the game, Jurgen Klopp’s team lost 1-0 to Burnley at Anfield last season.

The Reds were at full strength this time, with important players returning to key roles on the pitch, and it made all the difference on Saturday for Klopp’s side.

It has happened many times in football where a side has dominated the ball in the centre of the pitch but has failed to convert any chances, leading to a conceded and lost game.

This happened to Liverpool on several occasions last season, and it left you scratching your head as to how it happened.

Reds’ opportunities were not being converted; Diogo Jota was out for a lengthy time with a knee injury, while Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were not in their customary form.

On the most recent edition of Analysing Anfield, Josh Williams stated, “Just changing personnel can make a tremendous difference in both boxes.”

“When Liverpool lost 1-0 to Burnley at Anfield, Diogo Jota was not in the lineup; instead, Divock Origi began. You had Fabinho and Joel Matip on defense.

“We all know that Fabinho isn’t a center back. Liverpool felt a lot more practical in their execution of their game this time.”

Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez have all lost significant time this season, leaving Liverpool vulnerable to more opportunities and goals than in previous seasons.

All of these players have returned to Liverpool, and their presence in both the defending and attacking positions has had a significant impact on the way the Reds play.

“They felt a lot more confident in defence, and Van Dijk definitely helps a lot. Even though we only scored two goals, Liverpool were a bit more potent in attack,” Williams continued.

