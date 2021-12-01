Liverpool has a secret weapon who has previously harmed Everton.

In 2020/21, Liverpool went through a season without defeating Everton for the first time since Jurgen Klopp’s arrival.

The Reds and their supporters will point to a number of mitigating circumstances, including the fact that they dealt with an injury problem for the majority of the season.

While Liverpool haven’t lost at Goodison Park since Roy Hodgson’s tumultuous reign, they’ve only won two of their last ten visits to Stanley Park, with eight draws.

The good news for Liverpool manager Klopp as he prepares for the latest Merseyside derby with a score to settle is that he has a secret weapon in Diogo Jota.

The Portuguese forward joined the club in the summer of 2020, but only made a handful of appearances versus Chelsea in his first season.

Klopp started his usual front three at Goodison Park, with Jota coming on for Roberto Firmino 12 minutes from time. He may have completed more final third passes in the game than all but three Everton players combined, but he couldn’t help Liverpool win.

Jota was unable to play in the rematch at Anfield because he returned from a two-and-a-half-month injury absence against Chelsea two matches later.

Given that Firmino is ruled out of Liverpool’s match against Everton on Wednesday, it would be surprising if Jota does not start his first Merseyside derby.

In his previous five games, the former Wolves man has scored five goals and provided a rare assist, putting him in some of his best form with the Reds. Only a four-match stretch 13 months earlier, in which he scored in all four games and scored a hat-trick in Atalanta, might be considered a stronger run.

He may have scored more than the two goals he scored last time out against Southampton. The number 20 for Liverpool had seven shots, the most he has ever had in a Premier League encounter (per Understat).

