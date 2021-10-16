Liverpool has a Premier League advantage that their opponents do not.

If Jurgen Klopp keeps his word, the third and last act of his reign at Liverpool has already begun.

The Reds manager’s most recent deal, which he signed in December 2019, would keep him at Anfield until 2024, giving him a total of nine years there.

After two seven-year periods with Mainz and Borussia Dortmund in his homeland, it will be the German’s longest stint at a single club.

And, if Klopp is only going to stay until 2024, his six-year anniversary as manager this month marks the beginning of the final third of his time at Liverpool.

The fundamental theme of Klopp’s stay thus far has been progress, which has been both steady and stunning at times.

Klopp followed up a promising start to the season with back-to-back top-four finishes, while re-establishing Liverpool as a European force with a run to the Champions League final in Kiev.

After that, Klopp’s side went on a tear, winning the Champions League, Premier League, and a first-ever Club World Cup in a halcyon time between June 2019 and July 2020.

If that is to be Klopp’s heyday, he will leave after nearly a decade as the most famous Liverpool manager of the twenty-first century.

Although the late, great Gerard Houllier won more trophies than Klopp, there are no greater prizes in club football than the Champions League and Premier League – the first domestic title in 30 years, no less.

When you add in a first-ever Club World Cup, which Klopp’s Liverpool won in Qatar during the exhausting mid-season period of December 2019, it’s evident that Liverpool were the best team on the planet during those trophy-laden months.

However, if this reminiscing sounds like it’s coming to an end, it isn’t.

As Klopp enters the final three years of his Merseyside tenure, there is a burning desire in him and his staff to achieve greater heights.

One that has been slightly charred by the possibility of what could have been. Or what might have been.

“I believe we still want to accomplish more and win more, so that motivation is still there.”

