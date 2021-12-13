Liverpool has a chance to make millions now that the Champions League draw has been confirmed.

The Champions League is a profitable competition.

Liverpool’s win in the competition in 2019, which was included in the 2018/19 financial term, produced about £113 million in revenues and was a big role in the Reds reporting record statistics of £533 million and a £42 million profit before tax in their highly affected 2019/20 reports.

The financial figures for 2020/21 will almost certainly make for depressing reading once again, as the Reds factor in the full impact of a season played behind closed doors, as well as a payroll bill that has climbed even more due to Premier League-winning bonus payments.

However, with commercial activity on the up, a good broadcast deal in place, and the club looking like they have what it takes to make it deep into this year’s Champions League, 2022 could well be the year of recovery.

This season has already been a profitable one for Liverpool in the Champions League, highlighting how crucial Jurgen Klopp’s patched-up side’s late-season rally was last season, and how moments like Alisson Becker’s late winner were able to pave the way for a critical cash stream.

So far this season, Liverpool has earned £35.5 million in prize money after qualifying for the group stages and winning all six of their group stage games to seal a place in the last 16.

Progression from the group stage is worth £8.6 million, £9.5 million if you win in the last 16, £10.8 million in the quarter finals, and £13.5 million if you win in the semi-final. The prize money is £3.5 million for the winners.

But it’s not just about the cash prizes that come with winning games. The market pool, which redistributes broadcast income based on each nation’s portion of the market and the performance of the clubs in their domestic leagues the previous season, is extremely valuable.

For example, if Liverpool had won the Premier League last season, they would have received roughly £19 million. Their market pool share was roughly £11.8 million after they won the Champions League in 2019.

That’s for clubs. “The summary has come to an end.”