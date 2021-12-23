Liverpool great Steven Gerrard answers to Jordan Henderson’s plea, saying, “There are two sides to this.”

Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard has weighed in on current Reds captain Jordan Henderson’s player welfare argument.

Henderson claimed in an interview with BBC Sport that players’ opinions are being neglected because to the increasing amount of covid cases in the Premier League and the busy fixture schedule.

“I don’t believe people realize how tough it is until they see it firsthand,” the 31-year-old stated before of Liverpool’s three-game in six-day schedule.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was asked about Henderson’s comments in his news conference on Wednesday, and he shared his thoughts on the situation.

The former Liverpool captain stated, “I certainly appreciate that opinion.”

“I believe there are two sides to this: there’s obviously the player’s wellbeing from a Covid situation, and I believe everyone in general is trying to protect themselves and their own family.”

“But, from a football standpoint, dealing with the circumstance where you’ve got two games on the 26th and 28th of December, two games in such a short period of time, you’re also concerned for the health of the footballer from a football standpoint.”

“Trying to handle and deal with both circumstances is a huge problem right now, but we’ll do everything we can to protect the players.”

Henderson’s comments are similar to those expressed by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and assistant coach Pep Lijnders in recent days.

Klopp repeated his wish to play as long as it is safe to do so in his programme notes before of the Carabao Cup clash with Leicester, but called on the football authorities to prevent players from playing again in two days.

Henderson agreed with his manager and urged those in power to consider the athletes’ point of view: “I’m concerned that no one is truly concerned about the welfare of the players.

“I think decisions are made – of course we want to play, as footballers we want to get out there and play – but I’m concerned about player welfare, which I don’t believe is taken seriously enough, especially now that Covid is here.”

“We’ll make an effort to have dialogues inside.”

