Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker criticizes quarantine laws, saying, “They make no sense.”

Alisson Becker, the Liverpool goalkeeper, has slammed the new quarantine measures for players coming from red-list countries.

In light of the events of the previous international break, which nearly ended in FIFA banning a number of Premier League players for five days, the government has proposed new law that allows players to travel.

Those who have been twice vaccinated and are returning from a red-list country must stay in “bespoke quarantine facilities” for ten days, but can leave once a day to play or train.

The new protocol will affect four Liverpool players: Alisson and Fabinho, Greece’s Kostas Tsimikas, and Senegal’s Sadio Mane.

Despite being glad to represent Brazil in their World Cup qualifiers over the next week and a half, the Reds shot-stopper believes the situation has not been rectified.

“I don’t say resolved since they fixed one problem with another for us players,” Alisson told ESPN Brazil.

“We will represent our team, which is our responsibility, and we are all honoured to do so. We are already separated from our families by going there and doing this; when we return, we will be separated from them for another ten days.

“Even if we’re fully vaccinated, we still have to quarantine. We don’t want to be favored; all we want is for the decisions made to be in line with reality.

“We understand the global position, but the actions that have been made are illogical.”

Following the announcement last week, manager Jurgen Klopp expressed similar displeasure with the new restrictions.

“You can choose your hotel, but food must be delivered to your room door,” Klopp explained.

“You are not permitted to entertain visitors. If that’s the answer, I’m not sure where it’s coming from… That means the players will spend 10-12 days with their national teams before being quarantined for another 10 days away from their families.

“That’s 22 days, and then the next international break is two weeks later. That doesn’t strike me as a viable option.”