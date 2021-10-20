Liverpool fights back to win the Champions League, while Messi fires PSG.

On a tense night of Champions League action on Tuesday, Liverpool held off an Atletico Madrid comeback to win 3-2, while Lionel Messi scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to beat RB Leipzig by the same score.

On the night of his trial in France on charges of involvement in blackmail, Karim Benzema scored for Real Madrid as the 13-time European champions beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in Ukraine.

Mohamed Salah netted another spectacular goal at the Wanda Metropolitano in the Spanish city, turning away from a slew of Atletico defenders before his shot deflected in off James Milner to put the game out of reach.

With a magnificent volley, Naby Keita doubled Liverpool’s lead, but Atletico Madrid responded with two goals from French star Antoine Griezmann, energizing the home crowd.

Griezmann was sent off for a high boot in the face of Roberto Firmino just as Atletico appeared to have the upper hand.

After Mario Hermoso pushed Diogo Jota, Salah sent Jan Oblak the wrong way from the penalty spot in the 78th minute to win the game. With his 31st Champions League goal, the Egyptian has surpassed Steven Gerrard as the club’s top scorer in the competition.

Atletico was denied a penalty in a thrilling end after the referee analyzed the VAR and ruled Jota had not fouled Jose Maria Gimenez.

“We played a really excellent second half in a challenging game with intense football from both teams,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport.

“We got the penalty, then a red card, and it was definitely in our favor.”

The Reds lead Group B with three wins from three games, while Atletico and Porto are tied on four points after Porto defeated AC Milan 1-0 in Portugal.

PSG came from behind to overcome RB Leipzig 3-2 at the Parc des Princes, with Messi scoring twice and Kylian Mbappe dazzling but missing a penalty.

Mbappe had given the Qatar-backed club the lead, but Leipzig, who had previously in the competition been thrashed 6-3 by Manchester City, held their own.

PSG looked disjointed after goals from Andre Silva and Nordi Mukiele put Leipzig ahead.

Messi, on the other hand, was set up by Mbappe for the equalizer and then skillfully chipped in a penalty awarded for a foul on the France striker in the 74th minute. Mbappe’s missed penalty kick was insignificant.

With seven points, PSG leads Group A.