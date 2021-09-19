Liverpool FC Could Pursue Barcelona Target – Report. Transfer Rumors: Liverpool FC Could Pursue Barcelona Target – Report.

Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans is a player to keep an eye on in the upcoming transfer window. The Belgian defender has been connected with a number of clubs, the most recent of which is Liverpool FC.

Paul Merson, a former Arsenal FC player, recently stated that he believes Tielemans would not sign a new contract with the Foxes.

“It tells you [Tielemans] isn’t going to sign (a new deal) in this day and age,” Merson remarked on Sky Sports when asked what the 24-year-hesitation old’s implies. “You can’t spend a year debating whether you should or shouldn’t do anything. With Tielemans, they’ve gotten their money’s worth.”

If the 53-year-judgment old’s is correct, there are a slew of teams eager to wrest Tielemans from Leicester’s grasp.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool is a major fan of Tielemans.

His £33,038-a-week ($45,395-a-week) salary, however, was regarded a touch too costly by the club.

However, if the Belgian makes it clear that he wants out of Leicester City, his price tag might drop dramatically. The contract of Tielemans will not expire until June 2023.

If they want a good price for his transfer, the Foxes may have to listen to offers next summer. Tielemans was purchased by Leicester City for £35 million ($48 million) in 2019.

The 24-year-old might be the ideal addition to the Reds, providing Jurgen Klopp with excellent minutes and a high level of enthusiasm. He may be a box-to-box operator for the team, similar to what Barcelona FC, another potential suitor, has in mind.

Barca is expected to chase Tielemans next summer, according to reports. The Catalan giants have apparently been monitoring his growth and are looking for a box-to-box defender.

Furthermore, Tielemans is said to be a fan of Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman.

However, with other teams circling, both Liverpool and Barcelona will have to keep a tight eye on the Belgian player’s status. Manchester United and Real Madrid are among them, both of whom have previously been connected with Tielemans.

In any case, the Foxes are expected to try to reach an agreement with Tielemans. He is still an important member of Brendan Rodgers’ squad and has two years left on his current contract.

According to Walfoot, if the new deal is finalized, an £80 million ($110 million) release clause will be imposed. If this is proven, Tielemans’ popularity may begin to decline.