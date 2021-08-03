Liverpool fans want a new contract after Fabinho signs a new contract.

The news of Fabinho’s contract renewal elicited a warm response from Liverpool fans, who agreed on one point.

Since joining from Monaco in 2018, the Brazilian has become one of the club’s most prominent leaders, having extended his stay at Anfield until 2026.

Last Friday, Trent Alexander-Arnold also committed his future to the club, signing a contract that will keep him with the club until 2025.

On Tuesday afternoon, fans were ecstatic to learn of Fabinho’s contract choice, while supporters were quick to point out that the futures of other first-team players must now be decided.

Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane are among the players whose current contracts have only two years left on them, a situation that fans hope will be resolved shortly as a result of Fabinho’s extension.

“Great news,” tweeted @icy7 YNWA. Next, please, Alisson, Salah, Robertson, and, of course, Henderson.”

“Good stuff,” commented @Talkingred23. Now it’s time to finish Mo, Virgil, Alisson, and Hendo. Bring in two or three players this summer to replace Shaq, Origi, and Minamino.”

“Great news,” @KloppStyle added. “It’s two down, a few more to go.”

“Yes, Man,” replied @SouthAfricanRed. All of them should sign up. We’re going to take it all. Everyone, keep an optimistic attitude.”

“Salah, Van Dijk, Henderson, and Alisson next lads!” tweeted @LFCbrxd.