Liverpool fans say the same thing about the new Nike kit: ‘Take all my money.’

Nothing symbolizes the start of a new season more than a club releasing their new uniforms.

On Thursday, it was Liverpool’s turn to do the same, revealing the away kit that Jurgen Klopp’s side will wear as they journey across the country in search of their 20th Premier League title.

The days of the kit launch can send tongues buzzing for many people, young and old, as it serves as a real clue that the next campaign is not far away.

This is how fans responded to the unveiling of the new away shirt, which was announced on Twitter.

Liverpool decided to take up a deal given by Nike after declining to renew their arrangement with New Balance when it expired in 2020, in order to bridge the off-field gap between themselves and Manchester United.

However, Nike’s shirt designs seemed to get a lot of criticism in their first season.

But, based on the reaction of some Liverpool fans on Twitter, it appears like Nike has released their best Liverpool kit to date following their latest cooperation on Thursday.