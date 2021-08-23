Liverpool fans say the same thing about Eduardo Camavinga as Rennes fans say about the name price.

Eduardo Camavinga is a kid attracting attention from throughout Europe, as the 18-year-contract old’s discussions have fallen down, and he could leave Rennes this summer.

The midfielder, who came through the French club’s youth, has made over 80 first-team appearances since the 2018/19 season and has a lot of suitors.

Rennes are willing to sell him for €35 million (£30 million), according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who disclosed the news over the weekend.

The player’s destiny will be determined by offers received in the next days, according to Romano, who described it as a “open race.”

This has inspired several Liverpool fans to resort to social media to express their belief that the Reds should ‘consider a move’ for the highly-rated player.

“For this price and the potential Camavinga has alone, Liverpool should be all over this,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Liverpool have yet to find a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer.

This summer, the Reds have been linked with a number of midfielders, including Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid, Youri Tielemans of Leicester City, and Renato Sanches of Lille.

Camavinga is seen as a tremendous prospect by many Liverpool fans, who believe that he would be the ideal addition to this club for a relatively inexpensive sum.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will face stiff competition for the France international, with PSG, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Chelsea all expressing interest.

According to reports from France, PSG is closing in on the player, who is expected to leave before the deadline on Tuesday.