Liverpool fans respond to the Champions League draw with the phrase “a true European cup group.”

The Champions League draw took place on Thursday evening, when Liverpool learnt their three group stage opponents.

Jurgen Klopp’s team has been assigned to Group B, which includes Atletico Madrid, Porto, and AC Milan.

The Reds’ quest for a seventh European Cup begins on September 14-15, with the final group games on December 7-8.

Liverpool fans gave their comments on the group on social media after being reunited with their most famous opponents in Champions League history, as well as Atletico Madrid and past champions Porto:

Liverpool recovered a three-goal half-time deficit in Istanbul in 2005 thanks to Steven Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer, and Xabi Alonso.

Jerzy Dudek proved to be the hero by saving Andriy Shevchenko’s pivotal spot kick, forcing the game into extra time and ultimately penalties.

The two teams have only played twice before in their history, with the other encounter taking place in the 2007 final, which Milan won 2-1.

Liverpool has been given a benefit as a result of a Premier League regulation adjustment, proving Jurgen Klopp’s point.

Atletico Madrid, led by Luis Suarez, has a negative reputation among Reds fans, as Diego Simeone’s side was responsible for the team’s elimination from the competition in 2020.

Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, on the other hand, hosted Liverpool’s sixth European Cup victory in 2019.

Manchester City will face Lionel Messi’s PSG, RB Leipzig, and Club Brugge, while their English rivals will face Lionel Messi’s PSG, RB Leipzig, and Club Brugge.

Chelsea, the reigning champions, will face Juventus, Zenit St. Petersburg, and Malmo as Thomas Tuchel’s side begins their title defense.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will face Villarreal, Atalanta, and BSC Young Boys in the Europa League final.

The Reds will be hoping to capitalize on their recent European triumph when the road to the final in St. Petersburg begins in less than a month.

Despite a major injury issue, the squad advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League last season, losing to Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to recapture the trophy that Jordan Henderson won two years ago, now that the squad is nearing full strength.