Liverpool fans respond to the £60 million Anfield Road development with chants of “The Kop next.”

Liverpool announced in a statement on Wednesday that it will proceed with the enlargement of the Anfield Road end.

The capacity of the stadium will grow by 7,000 to more than 61,000 as a result of the redevelopment, putting it above Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium and West Ham’s London Stadium.

Construction can now commence, with the club hoping to complete the project in time for the 2023/24 season, and supporters are overjoyed.

One fan wrote, “This is class, the more people we can get into Anfield the better.”

“Fantastic news!” exclaimed another. That’s fantastic, 60k plus at Anfield. We’re hoping to hit 70k in 7-8 years if we maintain growing this way.”

“I was there before, during, and after the construction of the new main stand,” one person wrote. What these owners have done for our club and seeing Anfield grow in this way makes me proud.”

“Brilliant news!” said another. We could use 70,000 more seats instead of 7,000!”

This comes after the Main Stand’s refurbishment, which was finished in 2016.

The Anfield Road end will be expanded in the same way, with development taking place throughout the season while matches are still being played.

After Old Trafford and Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium, Anfield will become the country’s third largest stadium.