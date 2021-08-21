Liverpool fans respond to Jurgen Klopp’s team news choice with the phrase “history in the making.”

Liverpool are preparing to play in front of a full Anfield crowd for the first time in 5232 games, and one name has already made headlines when the lineup news was confirmed.

Jurgen Klopp has made two changes from the side that beat Norwich 3-0 last week, with 18-year-old Harvey Elliott starting for the first time in the Premier League.

Jordan Henderson returns to the club for the first time in six months, after taking an additional week to get back up to speed after being fit all summer.

Despite Liverpool fans’ admiration for captain Steven Gerrard, it was Elliott who captivated the Reds’ fanbase, who eagerly awaited his performance on social media.

Following his injury problems in the second half of last season, Henderson is making his first Premier League start for the Reds since the Merseyside derby in February.

Jurgen Klopp’s team are getting closer to full strength week by week, thanks to the 31-year-return old’s to the armband.

Both Henderson and Elliott come in for James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who are both out today due to personal issues. Milner is expected to be away for a few days.

Elliott wowed supporters throughout pre-season, putting in a standout performance in the Reds’ penultimate friendly against Athletic Bilbao, and fans will be keeping a close eye on him this afternoon.

At Carrow Road, the teenager came on for Keita on 83 minutes and has already made the move up to the starting eleven this season.