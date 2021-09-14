Liverpool fans react to the latest Harvey Elliott injury report with, “Can’t wait to see him back.”

Harvey Elliott had such a promising start to the season, it was frustrating for Liverpool fans to see him in such pain on Sunday.

After a tackle from Pascal Struijk, who was given a red card for the challenge, the Reds tyro suffered a catastrophic ankle injury in his team’s 3-0 triumph against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Elliott was stretchered off the field in evident pain, and some of his teammates’ desperate reactions, particularly Mohamed Salah’s, gave an indication of how serious the problem was.

While Elliott will be out for some time, Liverpool provided an encouraging update on his status on Tuesday, announcing on their website that he had undergone successful ankle surgery.

“During the game, Harvey suffered a fracture dislocation of his left ankle,” stated club doctor Jim Moxon.

“We were able to decrease the dislocation on the field right away, and Harvey had surgery today to fix the fracture and ligaments that were damaged in the incident,” said the team. As a result of the operation’s success, he may now begin his comeback.

“We won’t put any pressure on him by committing to a certain timeline other than to be able to say with certainty that he will return later in the season completing our rehab program.”

Liverpool fans were ecstatic to learn that Elliott might be able to play again this season.

“This is fantastic news. There’s no way Klopp would rush him back, but if he gets an opportunity to play before the end of the season, that’s a good sign.”

“Can’t wait for his comeback against the Bluenoses at the Kop end when he comes off the bench and scores a late winner #scenes”

“It’s a shame he won’t be able to play in the Champions League. But he’s only 18 and will undoubtedly be a key contributor to the squad for many years.”

“Can’t wait to see him back, but with a slow injury/fitness recovery, we’re unlikely to see him in the major games. Wishing him the best of luck in his recovery!”

“I’m still gutted, though, since watching Elliott progress game by game has been one of my favorite parts of our season thus far.”

