Liverpool fans on Steven Gerrard’s Anfield comeback with Aston Villa: ‘I don’t know how to feel.’

Liverpool fans are torn between emotions as they prepare for their Premier League match against Aston Villa next weekend.

On Saturday, Steven Gerrard leads his Villa squad to Anfield after defeating his former Liverpool manager, Brendan Rodgers.

Gerrard will be facing the Reds for the first time as a manager, and his new squad has been in superb form since he came at Villa Park from Rangers in mid-November.

Since the Liverpool great took over the club, Manchester City has been the only team to defeat Villa.

They won their first two games under Gerrard, defeating Brighton and Crystal Palace, before edging out Rodgers’ Leicester City team 2-1 this weekend.

The game against Liverpool will be an emotional one for all concerned, as it marks Gerrard’s return to Merseyside, and fans have been left in the dark about their team’s position ahead of kick-off.

While most Reds want their side to win, a handful are rooting for a respectable score to spare Gerrard too much embarrassment.

Gerrard was asked if he had any nostalgic feelings about the trip to Anfield after Liverpool beat Leicester.

He stated, ” “None, nada, nada, nada, nada, nada, nada All I want to do is go there and attempt to win as much as we can. In terms of the level we’re both at right now, we’re not competing with Liverpool, but we’ll surely go there and give it everything we’ve got.”