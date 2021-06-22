Liverpool fans have sent a question to Gareth Southgate and Jordan Henderson on the Euro 2020 choice.

Liverpool fans were disappointed with the England selection news, as Jordan Henderson was once again selected on the bench for England’s Euro 2020 match against the Czech Republic.

Henderson has been selected on the bench for both matches against Croatia and Scotland, with England supporters demanding for changes after the 0-0 draw with Scotland on Friday.

The Reds captain has been out with an injury since limping off in the first half of Liverpool’s 2-0 loss to Everton in February.

With the 31-year-old having only 45 minutes of competitive football since his groin injury that necessitated surgery, there have been reservations over his inclusion in Southgate’s squad, led by the manager who gave him his Sunderland debut, Roy Keane.

“I was certain Jordan was going to play the other day,” says the narrator (against Austria, in a pre-tournament friendly). “I think it’s a big distraction because he’s obviously not fit,” Keane stated.

“I’ve heard a lot of folks say they’d want to see him around.” For what purpose?

“Does he do card tricks?” I inquire. Is he a sing-song kind of guy? Does he have evening quizzes? “What does he do?” you might wonder.

However, Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard gained backing from his teammates as well as manager Gareth Southgate.

However, with England’s place in the knockout stages secured and tonight’s match a contest to see who finishes first, fans are perplexed and disappointed that he has been left out of the squad.

To finish second, England must avoid defeat, while a win would put them first in the group and put them in a tie with the runners-up of Group F – the Group of Death.

Should England lose and Scotland or Croatia win, the permutations get significantly more complicated, as Steve Clarke’s side would have to win and overcome a three-goal deficit, whereas the Three Lions are secure from the Croatians leapfrogging them following their 1-0 triumph in the group opener.