Liverpool fans have crowned Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, and Alisson as the new King of the Kop.

Liverpool has won three games in a row, beating AC Milan, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United.

Reds fans have started voting for their new King of the Kop, with a number of players putting in strong displays.

Every week, we’ll present our top ten Liverpool players, with the best being announced first. To see who won this week’s results, simply click here.

Mohamed Salah, No. 1

Salah has had another incredible run, scoring crucial goals against AC Milan, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United.

He now has 22 points in 23 games this season and appears to be unstoppable.

Andy Robertson is number two.

Fans disagreed with our writer’s second-place prediction, with Robertson finishing second to Salah.

The left-excellent back’s efforts have guided the Reds to back-to-back triumphs, and he appears to be back to his best after an injury-plagued start to the season.

Joel Matip is number three.

Matip’s injury-free status has pleased Reds fans, who have voted him into third position in our King of the Kop rankings.

The centre-back helped Liverpool retain consecutive clean sheets against Wolves and Aston Villa before also contributing to the win over Newcastle United.

Matip may be counted on in the coming games after a string of positive Covid tests.

Alisson is number four.

Despite looking a touch jittery against Aston Villa, the goalie was able to keep his second consecutive clean sheet.

This season, Liverpool has only conceded 13 goals in 17 games, and Alisson’s performances have played a large part in that remarkable defensive record.

Naby Keita is number five on the list.

Keita made his first appearance since October in the San Siro victory, coming off the bench for the final 36 minutes. Another appearance as a substitute against Newcastle put him in fifth place in the rankings, demonstrating how happy fans are to see him back.

Tsimikas, Kostas

Sixth place is agreed upon by both Reds fans and our writer, with Greek left-back Kostas providing meaningful competition for Robertson. The 25-year-perfect old’s record for the Reds this season continues with the victory at the San Siro. While Robertson has been on fire, the Reds know they have a capable backup in case he falters. “The summary has come to an end.”