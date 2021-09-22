Liverpool fans have been impressed by the latest youthful star to break into the first squad.

Tyler Morton was one of three players to make his Liverpool debut in the Reds’ 3-0 win over Norwich on a night when the Reds had several positives.

Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley made the pre-game headlines after being named to the starting lineup, but Morton was a game-changer off the bench.

Morton’s second-half performance was his first taste of senior football, unlike Gordon, who made his professional debut for Derby last year, and Bradley, who has been capped by Northern Ireland.

Morton, a lesser-known midfielder who came on at half-time for Naby Keita, was used in a more defensive centre-midfield position and made a tremendous impression on the Liverpool fans.

His performance at Carrow Road had been a decade in the making, having joined the club as a seven-year-old.

Last season, the Wirral teenager was primarily utilized as a box-to-box midfielder for Barry Lewtas’ U23 team, scoring five goals and assisting three in 14 Premier League 2 games.

Jurgen Klopp’s trust in the academy graduate, who signed a new contract in January, to play in a somewhat different position, however, speaks volumes about the coaching staff’s faith in the 18-year-old.

When addressing his tactical alterations after the game, the German boss referred to Morton’s impact.

Klopp revealed to Sky Sports after the game, “We had times where we struggled.”

“We had to do some things we didn’t want to try because the organization wasn’t proper. Curtis [Jones] was six minutes into the first half and, for the first time in his life, the organization was off.

“We scored goals, fought hard, and I enjoyed it. We had a lot of control over the game in the second half, which I thought was great, and the youngsters did a fantastic job.”