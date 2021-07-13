Liverpool fans have all said the same thing about James Milner, the “machine.”

In response to James Milner’s latest social media post, Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing.

Since his debut six years ago, the midfield stalwart has been noted for his exceptional fitness levels, having topped pre-season standards with the Reds.

Which is astounding considering the Premier League champion will be 36 years old at the end of next season.

The Reds are in Austria as Jurgen Klopp prepares for his second season in charge, and he will be looking to build on the fantastic run that propelled them into the top three at the close of last season.

In what is shaping up to be a crucial summer for the 19-time English champions, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk all returned from injury on the first day of pre-season.

For the first time since October, Gomez and Van Dijk are training with the first team.

Signing in the summer Ibrahima Konate, who joined from RB Leipzig for £35 million, was also in the group at the start of the season. The Frenchman disclosed his shirt number emphatically just over a week ago.

Milner, who will be in his 19th professional season, shows no signs of slowing down and appears to be one of Jurgen Klopp’s most dependable figures in the group.

Liverpool fans were quick to believe that the utility man was once again at the top of his game after seeing his message on social media:

Danny Ings, a former Liverpool striker, recently praised the 36-year-old midfielder as the most underestimated player he’d ever played with, describing him as having “unbelievable ability.”

“There’s always that banter, the boring Milner and stuff,” he remarked, adding that he is a lovely man.

“He has incredible talent and works extremely hard.

“I believe it’s hard to appreciate how outstanding a football player he is until you’re really on the training pitch with him and spending every day with him.

“At his age, he’s still doing it, running further than the rest of his team. Because he has so much talent, I believe he is the most underappreciated player.”

Klopp’s team will begin their campaign. The summary comes to a close.