Liverpool fans have a ‘confirmed’ hypothesis about Kostas Tsimikas ahead of the Arsenal encounter.

Liverpool supporters feel Kostas Tsimikas has left a huge signal that he will start tomorrow’s match against Arsenal.

Due to an Andy Robertson injury, the Greek defender played the first two Premier League games for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and he might potentially be in line for his ninth appearance of the season on Saturday.

On Monday evening, Robertson suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with Scotland, and was forced off the field in the 79th minute, casting doubt on his readiness for the weekend.

Klopp gave an update on the Scotland international at his press conference on Friday afternoon, refusing to rule him out of the game against Arsenal.

“Hendo and Robbo haven’t yet trained with the team,” the German explained. “They finished their rehabilitation and rehab work, but they haven’t yet trained with the team.”

“It’s a close call; a decision will be made late, late.”

Although Klopp has hinted that Robertson might still start for Liverpool, Tsimikas may have hinted that he will be playing left-back against Mikel Arteta’s side.

He captioned a photo of himself taking a corner kick at Anfield with one hand raised, saying, “Hands up whomever can’t wait for the game tomorrow!” #godsplan#greekscousers#YNWA.” Liverpool fans were quick to notice the former Olympiacos player’s post and believe that this is all the proof they need to believe Tsimikas will start.

Many supporters believe that a start for Tsimikas is entirely merited, given Robertson’s recent poor form and his ability anytime he has appeared for the squad this season.

As Klopp continues to aim for the best standards at Anfield, competition for positions will be a welcome dilemma.