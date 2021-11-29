Liverpool fans attack the Ballon d’Or for Mohamed Salah’s decision, calling it “embarrassing and disrespectful.”

Mohamed Salah’s performance in the Ballon d’Or awards has elicited mixed reactions from Liverpool fans.

The Reds forward was one of 30 nominees for the award, which was hosted for the first time since 2019.

Salah’s night, however, was not to be, as he was confirmed in seventh place overall, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who ended sixth.

Many Liverpool fans reacted to the Ballon d’Or honors on social media, with many expressing surprise at Salah’s total ranking.

Salah finished eighth, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur attacker Harry Kane (23rd) and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (joint-21st – alongside Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez).

Salah finished ahead of five Manchester City players: Ruben Dias (26th), Phil Foden (25th), Riyad Mahrez (20th), Raheem Sterling (15th), and Kevin De Bruyne (16th) (8th).

Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich earned the best attacker award, while Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain got the best goalkeeper award.

Pedri, a Barcelona youngster, won the Young Player of the Year title for his club and national team exploits.