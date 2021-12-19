Liverpool fans are enraged after a rash Harry Kane tackle and a VAR penalty demand by Tottenham.

If Harry Kane survives today’s play against Liverpool, he could be regarded a lucky guy.

With a controlled finish past Alisson, the England international put Antonio Conte’s side ahead in the contest, and he was at the heart of things again moments later after a challenge on Andy Robertson.

Kane caught Robertson’s shin with his studs as he flew into the Reds’ left-back at high speed, but was unable to win the ball.

Tottenham’s attacker was cautioned by referee Paul Tierney, but many believe he was fortunate to stay on the field for this late lunge.

Liverpool were also denied a penalty for what appeared to be a shove on Diogo Jota, but the decision was overturned.

It’s not the first time Jurgen Klopp’s side has been on the wrong end of a decision like this this season; last month, West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell made a similar challenge on Jordan Henderson.

The Reds were defeated 3-2 at the London Stadium in early November, and they felt upset early in the game when the Hammers’ left-back was unpunished for a risky attempt to win the ball.