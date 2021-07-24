Liverpool fans all said the same thing about Gini Wijnaldum’s exit claim: ‘Not in a million years.’

Liverpool fans have reacted on social media to Gini Wijnaldum’s allegations that he “didn’t feel love” from some elements of the fanbase during his final two years at the club.

After failing to reach an agreement with the Reds over a new contract, Wijnaldum joined PSG this summer.

The midfielder said in an interview with The Times that social media harassment made his final years at Anfield difficult.

“Liverpool was a huge part of my life. There were times when I didn’t feel loved or valued in that environment.

“Not by my teammates, not by the Melwood staff. I knew they all adored me, and I knew they adored me. It wasn’t from that direction, but rather from the opposite.”

“There was a time when I didn’t feel loved,” he continued. I’ve experienced it a few times in the last two seasons.

“The media did not assist. There was a rumour that I didn’t take the [Liverpool] offer because I wanted more money, and the supporters saw that as, “OK, he didn’t get the offer, so he doesn’t try his hardest to win games.” Everything seemed to be working against me.

“At times, I thought to myself, ‘Wow, me again?’”

However, supporters are split on whether Wijnaldum’s claims are true, with some claiming they are a cover for the real reason he left Anfield.