Liverpool faces two major challenges in the Champions League, which is already clear as a vital factor in the title fight.

After dismal performances against Brighton and West Ham, it was critical that we get back on track, and this was Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at their ruthless finest. The outcome was obvious once we had our noses in front. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reminded us of why he’s such a fan favorite, and I’d want to see him continue to improve. What a moment for young Tyler Morton, who was handed his Premier League debut by Klopp, who was ecstatic.

Without a doubt. It’s been fantastic to have the big European games back in front of a packed Anfield. Even against Porto on Wednesday, despite the fact that there was nothing at stake from our perspective, the Kop was upbeat. Compare that to Liverpool and Real Madrid heading out to empty stands in April of last year.

Thiago’s miraculous strike deservedly received all the attention this week, but I don’t believe Kostas Tsimikas’ excellent tracking back to prevent Porto from grabbing the lead received the recognition it deserved.

The manner in which we blitzed this ostensibly difficult group emphasizes how the Reds have left the continent’s best behind in our wake. While Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will always be favorites, I believe our two domestic rivals pose the greatest threat to us this season.

Given the resources available to them from their respective owners, City and Chelsea should contend for the crown every season. There’s no denying that the latter have made a strong start. They made a wise appointment in Tuchel earlier this year and haven’t looked back. But, unlike us and City, this iteration has yet to go the distance in a title race. It’s far too soon to declare a favorite. First and first, we must focus on ourselves to ensure that there are no more Brentfords, Brightons, or West Hams.

I'd like to see Alex Oxlade Chamberlain given a second chance to continue his good form. We can hopefully get back to full strength in midfield now that Henderson, Fabinho, and Thiago are all back to full fitness. This season, there has been a brittleness in select games that wasn't present in 18-19 and 19-20, as well as a solid midfield.