Liverpool faces a difficult decision on Naby Keita, but there is no doubt on Fabinho.

After Liverpool’s victory over Norwich, Jurgen Klopp was left to ponder on a “professional and mature performance.”

The Reds kicked off their Premier League season with a three-goal victory over the newly promoted Canaries for the second time in three years.

While the performance was far from ideal, the Reds manager will not be too concerned as he prepares for Saturday’s match against Burnley.

Since a Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid in March 2020, this will be the first competitive game with a packed house inside the stadium.

While this should create a festival atmosphere on August 21, individuals on the pitch may feel they have a purpose to prove as well.

Liverpool haven’t beaten Sean Dyche’s Clarets at Anfield since 2019 and drew a sleepy 1-1 draw with the Premier League title already secured in July of last year, before the Lancashire side sent their hosts into a tailspin in January with the first of six consecutive defeats at Anfield for the first time ever.

The momentum gained from Saturday’s win will not be easily squandered this weekend as the Reds acclimate to their one-game-per-week schedule for the next month or two.

Jurgen Klopp has a lot of alternatives at the defense right now, but after keeping a clean sheet in Norfolk on Saturday, the Reds manager might just remain with him at the back.

“Nobody knows, not even himself, if he’s at 90 percent or 95 percent fitness for where you can be, but from a form standpoint, it’s different,” Klopp said of Van Dijk’s comeback.

“Each game certainly benefits him, and it truly helps him. It was great to see him on the pitch, particularly while defending set-pieces, where he looked fantastic.

“In terms of offensive set-pieces, we have two monsters in Joel and Virgil, who are both fantastic aerially.

“We scored from a second ball, and I thought Mo’s goal was a fantastic routine. So, certainly, we got the opponents in that region and finished it off.” “The summary comes to an end.”