Liverpool extends Mohamed Salah’s contract and provides updates on Roberto Firmino’s injury.

Despite persistent rumours over Mohamed Salah’s future, Jurgen Klopp insists there are no doubts about his dedication to Liverpool.

However, the Reds boss will be without Roberto Firmino for at least another week, as the attacker has yet to return to training following a hamstring injury.

Salah and his representatives are in talks with Liverpool over a new contract, which is set to expire in less than two years.

The Egyptian has had a strong start to the season, scoring four goals in five games, including his 100th Premier League goal last weekend against Leeds United.

“There is nothing really to say about it, especially not from me because I am not involved,” the Reds boss said on Friday when asked whether there was any news on Salah’s contract discussions.

“Obviously, the only thing I care about is how Mo looks, how smart he is, and how committed he is right now, and that’s exactly right. This is fantastic.

“That’s all there is to it. There isn’t anything new to say about (the agreement).”

Firmino has been out since hurting his hamstring in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at home on August 28.

And the Brazilian will miss both Saturday’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace and Tuesday’s League Cup match against Norwich City, putting him in a race against time to be fit for the trip to Brentford next weekend.

Klopp stated, “He is not ready.” “Bobby isn’t even going to start practicing with the squad until next week.

“Then he’ll be back in training, and we’ll see what happens.”