Liverpool endure a 4-0 defeat as their youthful players are taught a harsh lesson.

On a humbling evening for Liverpool’s future generation, the merciless, unforgiving essence of professional football was made evident.

In their Papa John’s Trophy Group D opening at Rochdale on Tuesday evening, a youthful Reds under-21 team impressed for stretches but were eventually trounced 4-0.

In front of 1,107 fans at the Crown Oil Arena, Barry Lewtas’ team was typically enterprising in their play and squandered a number of promising first-half opportunities against their League Two opponents.

But they were punished for their wastefulness when Liam Kelly’s opening was followed by a Corey O’Keeffe brace and a Josh Andrews strike after the break.

A number of Liverpool players were missing due to international duty, including Kaide Gordon, Conor Bradley, Owen Beck, James Norris, and the in-form Oakley Cannonier.

It meant Tom Clayton was in charge of a youthful Liverpool team in which Billy Koumetio was the only recent first-team player.

After Rochdale goalkeeper Joel Coleman was forced to turn over a long-range attempt by Tyler Morton, Matteo Ritaccio was barely wide with a skimming drive from 20 yards.

The dynamic Jack Bearne was fed by Ritaccio after a superb team move concluded with him turning brilliantly inside the area away from his marker but shooting too high.

Fidel O’Rourke, who appeared to have an ankle problem, was forced to make an early substitution and was replaced by Mateusz Musialowski.

However, the youthful Reds continued to attack, and Max Woltman was magnificently stopped by Coleman after being set up by a fine Luke Chambers pass.

Only a powerful Kelly effort had been turned over by Liverpool goalkeeper Harvey Davies for Rochdale.

When Rochdale went ahead against the run of play on 33 minutes, Kelly curled a superb strike into the top corner from 25 yards, Davies had no chance.

In first-half injury time, the home team hit the inside of the post from a corner, almost extending their lead.

When Luke Chambers was unfairly adjudged, they only had to wait five minutes into the second half to increase their lead. “The summary has come to an end.”