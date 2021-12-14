Liverpool defied £1.4 billion odds as new numbers revealed Manchester United’s egregious mismanagement.

Manchester United was the dominant power in English football throughout much of the 1990s and 2000s, when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge.

United has been the team to beat since the Premier League was founded in 1992, and as they racked up trophies at a time when English football was presenting itself in a new light following the 1980s, their fan base grew both at home and abroad, something they have been able to leverage for a long time.

Liverpool’s pre-Premier League supremacy came to an end, and it took them until 2020 to win the title, ending a 30-year wait for an English league title, despite winning two Champions League titles in that time, in 2005 and 2019.

But, after Ferguson’s departure from Old Trafford in 2013, when they won the Premier League for the last time, they haven’t won another title since 1992.

Ralf Rangnick is the current, albeit temporary, occupant of the United hot seat, following failed periods at the helm by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, and David Moyes, Ferguson’s choice as his replacement.

In the last decade, a club that won six titles in the 2000s and five in the 1990s has only won two, the most recent being eight years ago. But the cash is still coming in, even if they haven’t been able to put it to good use and return to the top of the English game.

Despite bringing in less money and spending less money, Liverpool has managed to reach the top. Some have criticized the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group, for sticking stubbornly to their more analytical and business-minded approach to running a football team since their arrival at Anfield in 2010.

Manchester United, for example, has already released their financial statements for the Covid-affected 2020/21 season. However, evaluating the ten years from 2010/11 to 2019/20, which includes ten years of FSG ownership at Liverpool and having. “The summary has come to an end.”