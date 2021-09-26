Liverpool defenders are furious as Jurgen Klopp sends a warning to Ivan Toney.

In a six-goal thriller against Brentford, Liverpool went away at the top of the Premier League table, but were left to rue sloppy defence and squandered chances.

The Reds were held to a 3-3 draw on Saturday evening, despite goals from Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Curtis Jones.

Jurgen Klopp’s team is currently a point clear at the top of the table, and their unbeaten league record now stands at 16 games.

During the 90 minutes at the Brentford Community Stadium, though, there was enough that went unreported or beneath the radar…

For many Liverpool players, this was their first encounter with Brentford’s in-form striker Ivan Toney.

It’s safe to say they’ll have learned from the experience, especially during the first half, when they just couldn’t manage the forward.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, has long been a fan of a good performance by an opponent.

After the game, the Reds boss was seen having a cordial pitchside talk with Toney, during which he embraced the former Peterborough player. The rumours of a transfer have begun.

But it wasn’t just Toney that had the Liverpool defense in a tizzy, since the Reds had only conceded one Premier League goal all season.

During a first half in which the Bees, backed by a raucous home crowd, buzzed with persistent determination, the Reds were given the runaround for long spells.

It didn’t take long for the visiting defenders to start arguing with one another as they tried to figure out how to stop the tide.

You have a feeling a few words were said on the way home as well.

Despite concerns about Liverpool’s defending and some shaky finishing, matches are sometimes meant to be enjoyed.

Indeed, the Reds haven’t played in a 3-3 draw since a pre-Christmas trip to Arsenal in 2017.

And it was fascinating to witness how both Klopp and Brentford manager Thomas Frank grew engrossed in the moment on the touchline, both responding animatedly before sharing a moment of recognition as Liverpool came within a whisker of scoring an injury-time winner.

It’s easy to forget that managers are people just like the rest of us. “The summary has come to an end.”